Watch out for falling glass.
Director Ava DuVernay has broken a glass ceiling by becoming the first woman of color to helm a live-action film with a budget exceeding $100 million. She is only the third woman ever to accomplish that feat, following in the footsteps of Kathryn Bigelow (K-19: The Widowmaker) and Patty Jenkins (next summer's Wonder Woman).
The film for which DuVernay earns this distinction is A Wrinkle in Time, her latest directorial project. Women and Hollywood was the first to note that the film's $100 million budget, as reported by Deadline, signifies a major milestone for women of color.
Oprah Winfrey, who will star in the Disney film, was among those offering the Selma director their congratulations.
Ava Duvernay Will Be First African American Woman to Helm $100 Million Film — Women and Hollywood Yay@AVAETC!👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/YVroyejTVF— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 3, 2016
Thanks for always cheering me on, @Oprah. And for being a serial shatterer of ceilings that we can all look up to. https://t.co/moSjyB25qn— Ava DuVernay (@AVAETC) August 3, 2016
Not the first capable of doing so. Not by a long shot. Thanks to @DisneyStudios for breaking this glass with me. https://t.co/iXJ9pgV7eP— Ava DuVernay (@AVAETC) August 3, 2016
This isn't the first lofty distinction held by DuVernay. In 2015 she became the first Black female director to have her film (Selma) nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. Her latest project, the racial-inequality documentary The 13th, will premiere on Netflix in October.
