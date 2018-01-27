One of the series for Apple explores morning shows and the New York media scene with none other than Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston as hosts of a fictional morning news show. The former sisters on Friends will also serve as executive producers of the project. The series has already made its mark as one of the most expensive deals in TV history. Apple committed to two seasons, 20 episodes in total, at roughly $12 to $15 million per episode. As a reference point, the final season of Game of Thrones, one of the most expensive shows ever made, had an episode budget of $15 million.