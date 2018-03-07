The casting is spot-on. Reid is a treasure, striking the right balance between insecurity, intelligence, and exuberant excitement, with a dash of awkwardness — she is, after all, 14, and was 13 during filming. Miller has an innate charisma that's surprising in a teenage boy, tempered with a sweet sincerity, while McCab's cherubic appearance makes him a perfect foil for the twist that comes later. Witherspoon gives off Elle-Woods-meets-Madeline-Martha-Mackenzie vibes, complete with green lipstick; Oprah is, well, Oprah (who else could play mother figure to the universe?); and Kaling exudes a grace not usually associated with her Mindy Lahiri and Kelly Kapoor personas. And as the passionate yet deeply flawed Mr. Murry, Pine once again proves that he is the superior Chris.