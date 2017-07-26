Ike Barinholtz, who is best known as the weirdo convict-turned-nurse Morgan Tookers on The Mindy Project, was recently involved in a serious accident. Today, People reported that the actor broke his neck while performing a stunt on the set of the upcoming comedy The Pact. According to IMDb, The Pact, which is set to be released in 2018, is about three dads who are trying to stop their daughters from having sex on prom night, and Barinholtz's co-stars include Leslie Man and John Cena. Though the film's cast is full of funny folks, things turned very serious last month when Barinholtz fell from a high platform and fractured two cervical vertebrae.
Though neck injuries are almost always serious, Ike Barinholtz's fans can breath a sigh of relief. The accident occurred about five weeks ago, and the actor told People that though things were "touch and go for a while," he is now on the mend.
Fortunately, it doesn't seems like Barinholtz's acting career has been derailed by his fractured sixth and seventh vertebrae or his "incredibly stylish neck brace." Filming for the Mindy Project's final season began recently and the actor says that because his character Morgan Tookers is so wacky, the neck brace was able to be incorporated into the script with hilarious results. Barinholtz explained, "After the accident, I talked to Mindy [Kaling] and we agreed that the only option was writing it into the show. Luckily, on The Mindy Project I play a character who could break his neck falling out of his bunk bed and it’s completely believable." Leave it to these clever comedians to actually make us laugh at something as scary as a broken neck.
Though Barinholtz hasn't been recovering for all that long, he's already cracking jokes about how his neck brace has made it "hard to command respect" on set, especially while directing one of the episodes of The Mindy Project's final season. We're certainly glad to see his sense of humor wasn't injured in the accident.
