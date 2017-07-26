Fortunately, it doesn't seems like Barinholtz's acting career has been derailed by his fractured sixth and seventh vertebrae or his "incredibly stylish neck brace." Filming for the Mindy Project's final season began recently and the actor says that because his character Morgan Tookers is so wacky, the neck brace was able to be incorporated into the script with hilarious results. Barinholtz explained, "After the accident, I talked to Mindy [Kaling] and we agreed that the only option was writing it into the show. Luckily, on The Mindy Project I play a character who could break his neck falling out of his bunk bed and it’s completely believable." Leave it to these clever comedians to actually make us laugh at something as scary as a broken neck.