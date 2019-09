Back in the present day, Mindy finds the photo and wonders how she and Danny were ever that smiley or happy — especially on their first day of work when they were mortal foes. They've spent the entire holiday season feuding about how their life would be different if they had more children. When Mindy complains about all the extra gingerbread cookies she and Danny made, he says that if they had more kids, they'd eat the extras. Mindy counters that they should just make fewer cookies. It's an ongoing battle, and it's making for a long December Mindy's done fighting, it seems. In the middle of the night, she wakes up and takes the subway to her old apartment, which she has yet to actually sell. It's always a bad sign when someone is hanging on to a vestige of single life instead of going all in on a serious relationship. She claims it's because no one will meet her asking price of $10 million, but clearly, she feels she needs a safety net and backup plan.At her apartment, Mindy calls upon the measuring skills she picked up during that first bonding moment with Danny. This time, it's a much more somber occasion. Sam Smith's "Stay With Me" plays in the background to reinforce this. She figures out that Leo's crib will fit in her apartment and has a good cry on the floor.Then, Mindy takes the subway back to the apartment she shares with Danny and Leo. She gets in bed and curls up against Danny's chest. She stares wistfully at the snow falling outside. It remains unclear what she's going to do next. Will she leave Danny? It's a big decision to make, especially now that they have a child together. They've both been talking at each other a lot these past few weeks, but neither one has really been communicating directly to the other.Does the Sam Smith song mean Mindy will stay — or that she wants to stay, but knows she can't? The midseason finale ends on a bittersweet cliffhanger. We'll just have to wait and see what Mindy chooses to do. Ultimately, let's hope she does what's best for her.