"Every time you disagree with something that I do, it's a referendum on my character. If I want to go to work, it means I'm a bad mother. If I want to have a second glass of wine, it means I'm out of control. In your eyes, everything single thing I do is more evidence that I'm a bad person. I thought I made good decisions, and now you're just making all the decisions for me," a frustrated Mindy says.



Danny argues that he's helping her make the right decisions, and that she's an amazing mom. Mindy counters, "I'm also a good doctor. I don't want to have to give up anymore to have more kids." Danny calls this selfish, which triggers another outburst from Mindy, who reminds him that he took off to California to care for his father, leaving her with Leo, when he could have hired a nurse or asked his younger brother to help.



"Whenever you decide to do something, it's selfless. And whenever I decide to do something, it's selfish. You get to choose all the definitions. You are the judge [and] the jury," Mindy tells Danny.



His response? To call her flighty and indecisive, and say she doesn't think through consequences. "I just wish you didn't have a list of my flaws at the tip of your tongue," Mindy says, as tears stream down her face.



Just then, Mindy's phone vibrates. Her patient has gone into labor. She puts a pin in the argument and goes to the hospital to successfully deliver her fertility practice's first baby and celebrate with Morgan and Jody.



Later, it's a triumphant but hesitant Mindy, who returns home to Danny. He immediately tells her that he wants to put their wedding plans on hold to think things through. Mindy agrees. We all agree. Let's stop this thing before anyone gets hurt more than they already have.