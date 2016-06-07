Since The Mindy Project returned from its mid-season break this April, diehard 'shippers of Mindy and Danny have remained in denial about the pair's breakup. The show is just dragging things out for dramatic tension, they might say. This is their Ross and Rachel break!
But things are looking bleak for a Mindy-Danny endgame. TVLine is reporting that for the show's fifth season, Chris Messina will be going from a series regular to a recurring guest star.
While less Messina time (and thus less Danny time) isn't the best news for those hoping Mindy will reunite with her ex, it doesn't mark the definitive end of their romance. They could reunite, only for Danny to reveal he already accepted a job with Doctors Without Borders. They could attend couples counseling via Skype! It could totally happen.
But things are looking bleak for a Mindy-Danny endgame. TVLine is reporting that for the show's fifth season, Chris Messina will be going from a series regular to a recurring guest star.
While less Messina time (and thus less Danny time) isn't the best news for those hoping Mindy will reunite with her ex, it doesn't mark the definitive end of their romance. They could reunite, only for Danny to reveal he already accepted a job with Doctors Without Borders. They could attend couples counseling via Skype! It could totally happen.
Advertisement