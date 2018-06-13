Proof That Mindy Kaling Deserves A Makeup Contract

Mindy Kaling is one of the hardest working women in Hollywood. Just this past year, the writer, producer, comedian, and actress starred in A Wrinkle In Time and Oceans 8, nailed a killer speech as Dartmouth's commencement speaker, and gave birth to her first child, Katherine.
And, in her 13 years in the spotlight, Kaling has also solidified herself as a bonafide beauty star — serving up look after look while being refreshingly honest about the skin-care products and DIY treatments that work for her. We think it's high time Kaling gets the cosmetics contract she rightfully deserves, and the slides ahead are proof.