Mindy Kaling's Favorite Products For Oily Skin

We already know what Mindy Kaling's favorite DIY face mask is. We also know she has no shame in her zit-cream-selfie game. The multi-hyphenated star even let us in on her favorite makeup products for brown women. Now, Kaling is revealing even more about her beauty must-haves.
"I have oily skin. People keep telling me that will help me age, but ehhh, I feel like I look my age so when does that kick in, huh?" Kaling writes on the website li.st (the same place you can find her brown-beauty buys). She then goes on to list her favorite oily skin-friendly products that she is using at the moment. "My products change depending on the time of year, but here's what I'm using now! (I don't use them all at once, this is just my rotation)," she says.
We'll take anything with Kaling's seal of approval, so… Ahead, we present you with her current skin-care gems. Witty commentary from Mindy included, of course.