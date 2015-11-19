Mindy Kaling Shares The Best Beauty Products For Brown Girls

“At some point, in the past few years, I transformed from Mindy Kaling, boring anonymous comedy writer who buys her bras at T.J.Maxx,” Mindy
Lahiri Kaling writes in her latest book Why Not Me?, “to…Mindy Kaling, red carpet glamourpuss with perfect skin and shiny hair, outfitted in the latest fashion garments!”
To what, or to whom, does Kaling credit her flawless, beautiful self? “I am telling you, the key to looking gorgeous is to never sit up straight,” she quips. She's kidding, of course. She credits her “handful of talented people whose job it is to make me look good... They all work hard, so all I have to do is show up in my sweatpants and zit cream and say the magic words: ‘Make me look gorgeous or you’re fired.'”
But a glam squad is null and void without the tools to make Kaling look her most gorgeous self — makeup and all. And, as most women with darker skin tones know, the search for something as simple as foundation or concealer is often a more complicated ordeal than it should be; pickings are slim, shades don't match, the list of problems goes on. Which is why when Kaling tweeted her "beauty recs for brown-skinned baes," we were all about it. Click through to check out her favorite makeup for dark skin.
