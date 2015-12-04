Whether she's showing off her DIY skin-care secrets to her two million followers or sharing her favorite brown-beauty products, Mindy Kaling is one of our favorite celebrities to follow on social media, mostly due to her refreshingly candid and hilarious posts. And she just validated our obsession even more with her latest selfie.
"That zit cream in your 30s life," she captioned the photo, which probably looks familiar to pretty much anyone who's gone through puberty. "At least I'm not going on The Tonight Show later today."
Yes, despite what many may think, pimples don't magically disappear once you hit a certain age — or when you hit a certain level of celebrity, clearly. Also, shout-out to Mindy for always keeping it real, and making us "common people" still struggling with keeping our pesky zits at bay feel a little less like outcasts.
