Mindy Kaling Is Going To Officiate Her Co-Star's Wedding & The Jokes Will Be Fire

Mindy Kaling is going to officiate her co-star Fortune Feimster's wedding to her partner Jacquelyn Smith.
The couple celebrated their engagement in Big Sur, CA while on vacation, reports People. On Friday, Feimster, who has stars on Hulu's The Mindy Project as Colette Kimball-Kinney alongside Kaling, shared her happy news with followers on Instagram and Twitter in a series of photos.
"After two and a half years with my beautiful lady, she’s officially my feyoncé," Feimster captioned the photos of herself alongside her fiancée, who put her diamond engagement ring in full view.
Smith also shared three photos from their beachside vacation writing, "A few days ago Fortune asked me to join her on a magical adventure to Big Sur….yes, yes, a thousand times, yes."
Mindy Project co-star Mindy Kaling didn't miss a beat in helping them with their wedding planning. "This is excitting!! I will officiate," the actress commented on Feimster's post. Feimster responded the way we all would if Mindy Kaling offered to officiate our wedding with an emphatic, "YES PLEASE!!"
Not wanting Twitter to miss out on the happy news, the actress and writer shared an anecdote of her favorite fan reaction to her engagement. "My favorite response to this post so far has been from someone who was upset with me because they thought I didn't know how to spell fiancé. But, seriously, thank you guys for all the love," Feimster tweeted.
My favorite response to this post so far has been from someone who was upset with me because they thought I didn’t know how to spell fiancé ??? But, seriously, thank you guys for all the love. https://t.co/QVDnQ73YrF— Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) January 6, 2018
Mindy Kaling wasn't the only co-star of Feimster who wanted to get in on the wedding. Actress Olivia Munn, who starred in a film with Feimster called Office Christmas Party in 2016, commented, "Omg!! I call dibs on walking you down the aisle!!!"
On top of being a series regular alongside Kaling in The Mindy Project since 2015, Feimster is a comedian best known for her appearances on Chelsea Lately as well as guest appearances on a number of TV comedies such as 2 Broke Girls, Life in Pieces, and Workaholics.
We have no doubt that Kaling officiating Feimster's wedding will make it an even happier occasion that it already is.
