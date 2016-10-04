In the final scene of the season 5 premiere, Mindy's eyes light on the ladder leading up to the apartment Jody bought her. She runs through the rain to Jody's apartment, as a Sia song plays in the background. Romantic comedy fans know where this is going — the confession of love! It's a scene we've seen dozens of times. But for me, when Mindy declares she's chosen neither of her suitors, but rather, herself, it didn't seem like a clever subversion. It seemed like the showrunners suddenly pulled the rug out from under me.



It's possible The Mindy Project destroyed its love triangle because if Mindy found true, everlasting love now, there would be no drama to keep viewers watching for seasons to come. But the show could still be moving toward an endgame that makes sense for the genre — Mindy and her significant other looking deeply into each other's eyes and declaring that all the breakups and make-ups, all the people and time that separated them don't matter; they were just meant to be.



Until then, I'll be happy that Mindy is a strong, independent woman — while I bide my time rewatching You've Got Mail.