Mindy Kaling has always been vocal about her love of romantic comedies and their influence on the show. One of the series' best episodes, the second season finale, is an extended tribute to classics of the genre like Sleepless in Seattle and When Harry Met Sally. The episode even manages to fit in a typical arch of the oft-maligned film genre (the initial attraction between two people, the obstacle that keeps them apart, and the dramatic confession of love ). Mindy and Danny were different than a classic will-they, won't-they couple — like Rachel and Ross or Luke and Lorelai — because Mindy is at the very center of the show. Surrounding characters don't seem secondary, but tertiary, especially when they're not interacting with her.So while it was frustrating, it made sense when Danny pivoted from a charmingly old-fashioned guy with break-apart reading glasses to your sexist uncle who wonders if your job might be interfering with your baby-making potential. By ditching Danny and bringing in Jody as a love interest, the show was playing into another chick-flick trope: Your boyfriend is awful, and your soul mate has been under your nose (or in your workplace) all along! Even bringing Danny back into the fold in last season's final episode made sense in rom-com terms. It established a love triangle, which would traditionally lead to an ultimate choice of one or the other.