Mindy Kaling Is The Body-Acceptance Hero We Need

Mindy Kaling, the everyperson creator of The Mindy Project and writer on The Office, is never one to shy away from speaking her mind. That's part of why we love her so much — aside from the fact that she seems like a totally fun person who probably cracks jokes nonstop without even trying. One thing that we are totally for? The fact that Kaling's all about her body just the way it is. You won't ever get eye-roll inducing posts about cheat days and gym-mirror selfies. Instead, Kaling's the kind of person who will encourage you to get fries with that and not make you feel bad about missing a day at the gym. Real talk? It doesn't get any more real than this.
"Being called fat, being called not pretty, these are just weapons that men can use against women that we can't use against them," Kaling shared in an interview. "I am fairy impervious to when people say those things about me, because it's like, well, I was born this way and I can't really change that."
Kaling also shuts down haters who say give her "backhanded compliments." You know, like when people tell her that she subscribes to "different" ideals of beauty. She does feel the pressure, thank you very much, she just doesn't let it bother her.
And through it all, Kaling is breaking down walls everywhere. She's shutting down the naysayers who told her that people who look like her can't be on TV. She's showing people who said that she was too big or too short or too anything that she can accomplish what she sets out to. And throughout it all, she's not afraid to poke fun at herself, #iwokeuplikethis selfies and all.
