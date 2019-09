Mindy Kaling just defined #RealisticFitnessGoals for all of us. Today, the actress and writer tweeted, "Today I ran a 9.5 minute mile. Which is slow as hell but I've been trying to do it for 8 years! Hooray for me!" Naturally, the tweet featured a congratulatory post-run selfie.Responses to Kaling's tweet were overwhelmingly positive. One user replied to her, "I am beyond happy with my 11 minute mile so that's awesome," while another wrote, "For non-competitive distance running, 9.5 minutes per mile is a great pace. Well done!" These comments and others get at what we can learn from Kaling's accomplishment — she reached her goal on her own time, and that's what's worth celebrating. (Also, this is a good reminder that you don't have to be super-fast to call yourself a "runner." We've talked before about how fitness isn't a one-size-fits-all concept — it looks different on all of us, right down to the goals we set for ourselves. A 2011 study found that people who set a "process" goal, such as improving their form, maintaining a certain heart rate, or, yes, even running a mile , rather than an "outcome" goal (such as weight loss) ended up enjoying their workouts more and stuck with them for longer.