No One Had As Much Fun At The Oscars After-Party As Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak

In another move that makes the Vanity Fair party look more and more like a really glamorous prom, Kaling shared a picture of snaps taken in a photo booth. While Novak's posing game needs work (hey, we only speak the truth), Kaling has the whole four-pose sequence down. She's got a fun expression, a serious one, and a couple of cute ones thrown in for good measure. It's obvious these two are comfortable being with each other. With so much comedic talent between the two of them (Novak also worked on The Mindy Project's first season), how could they not have a good time?