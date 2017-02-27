No One Had As Much Fun At The Oscars After-Party As Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak

It's time to cue up The Office again. Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, the couple that likes to tease us all with the are they/aren't they status of their relationship, stepped out last night after the Academy Awards. The two attended the Vanity Fair after-party together and looked quite chummy. Thanks to Kelly Kapoor, er, we mean Kaling's social media prowess, we all got a peek at the comedy duo's super-cute relationship.
Kaling's first snapshot was like a grown-up getting-ready-for-prom portrait. Just as your mom and dad needed a photo of you dressed to the nines before your big night, Kaling captured a full-length shot of her gown and Novak's tux. The way she's looking at him says it all: These two are great friends...and probably more. The two dated while they worked together on The Office — both behind the cameras and in front of them — and many fans witnessed the stars' on-again, off-again status mirror their characters'. Fans have 'shipped them ever since.
Advertisement
In another move that makes the Vanity Fair party look more and more like a really glamorous prom, Kaling shared a picture of snaps taken in a photo booth. While Novak's posing game needs work (hey, we only speak the truth), Kaling has the whole four-pose sequence down. She's got a fun expression, a serious one, and a couple of cute ones thrown in for good measure. It's obvious these two are comfortable being with each other. With so much comedic talent between the two of them (Novak also worked on The Mindy Project's first season), how could they not have a good time?
Maybe they're together. Maybe they're not. Maybe they're just doing research for that book they've got planned. Whatever's happening, we hope they keep on keeping on, because we can't get enough of these two.
Advertisement