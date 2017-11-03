The second conversation comes from a present-day chat between Grace and Dr. Jordan, who wants to know when Grace has felt particularly lonely. The answer is when she was in the asylum and currently, in the penitentiary. We see a flash of one of Grace’s punishments in these places — it’s traumatizing. Then, she explains the doctors and orderlies in the asylum “took liberties” with her, explaining in the most polite of terms she was repeatedly raped. If this isn’t upsetting enough, a bombshell is dropped as Jordan asks, “Is it true you were in a delicate condition when you left the asylum?” For everyone in 2017, “a delicate condition” is the Victorian euphemism for “pregnant.” This single, monotone sentence means Grace was not only raped, but forced to carry one of her rapists’ baby. And, she doesn’t even remember any of this horror, as she tells Jordan, “That is what they told me, sir.” Again, Grace’s most painful memories have disappeared.