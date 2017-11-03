When it comes to the hypnosis scene, this idea of taking the opinions of men and chucking them out the window — let them out! — tends to come up often. The entire moment arrives thanks to the Spiritualist wife of the penitentiary governor’s house, who believes, along with her friends, in the more supernatural side of religion. It’s why a psychiatrist like Dr. Jordan was brought in for Grace’s cause, along with a hypnotist like Jerome. “The whole idea of hypnosis is this avenue for women to express their deepest, most repressed feelings, which weren't okay to talk about openly at that time,” Gadon explains of the thought process behind the Jerome-Grace experiment. “Hypnosis [was] this time for women to be vulnerable and anxious, and then men in turn [saw it] as this kind of entertainment which was fearful or unsettling.”