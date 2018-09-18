There was an electricity in the air when Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino ran off-stage following her Outstanding Writing For A Comedy win at the 2018 Emmys…only to jog right back out to accept the Outstanding Directing For A Comedy statue seconds later. The moment immediately felt special as the triple-threat — Sherman-Palladino also executive produces — stood on-stage, in one of her signature massive hats, taking back-to-back wins in at least one race where she was the only woman present.
But, the already-memorable moment isn’t simply special — it’s historic. The Amazon mastermind went and broke more than a few Emmys milestones in one fell swoop with her Rachel Brosnahan-starring comedy.
First off, Sherman-Palladino is now the first woman to ever win both a writing Emmy and a directing Emmy in the same year. Yet, more importantly, the Gilmore Girls creator appears to be the first person to ever win both honors in the comedy or drama genre in the same year. Vox critic Todd VanDerWerff asked as much on Twitter, and some aggressive Googling proved his hunch correct. Later in the show, Sherman-Palladino added to her landmark winning streak by also taking home the top comedy award of 2018, Outstanding Comedy, since she is a Maisel EP.
So, yes, Sherman-Palladino has gone where no TV creative, regardless of gender, has ever gone.
did you ever think rory and jess would be here when amy sherman-palladino finally won her emmy— Jessica Goldstein (@jessicagolds) September 18, 2018
Also, as Deadline points out, the writer-producer-director is the first person to make such an achievement with a pilot, which makes sense, since absolutely no one has gained such success with a pilot or traditional episode.
Thankfully, Sherman-Palladino made her major win count with two fantastic acceptance speeches (her husband Dan Palladino spoke for their show's third award). The first one pointed out how ridiculous it is to mix carpeting, gowns, and stilettos in an awards show venue. “Whoever put that carpet downs hates women,” Sherman-Palladino quipped, looking at the floor of L.A.'s Microsoft Theater. “I just want to say that right away. Time’s up, okay?” With her second acceptance, she gave Maisel assistant director Mariela Comitini a shoutout, promising, “You are next!”
While Comitini, who assist directed everything from upcoming film If Beale Street Could Talk to Ryan Gosling’s The Place Beyond the Pines, might be making Emmys history sometime soon, it’s Sherman-Palladino who might still be the one breaking records next. With the Outstanding Comedy trophy still up for grabs until the end of the night, it’s possible Sherman-Palladino will be the first person to ever win the writing, directing, and producing Emmy in a single evening.
Rory and Lorelai are sipping coffee somewhere in the television ether in celebration.
