It's no secret that we'll watch pretty much anything Amy Sherman-Palladino creates, but if there's one thing she can do to make sure we tune into every episode of her new Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, it's add a Gilmore Girls reference or two. BuzzFeed noticed that the showrunner did exactly that, putting in tiny nods to the early 2000s series (which had a revival on Netflix in 2016) such as an extended bit about "jam hands," as well as one big reference that might just break your heart.
In season 2, episode 17 of Gilmore Girls, Lorelai (Lauren Graham) is talking to her mother, Emily (Kelly Bishop), who just came back from helping plan Sookie's (Melissa McCarthy) wedding. When Lorelai accuses her mom of projecting her own dreams for Lorelai onto her friend, Emily is quick to deny it.
"I know that in a million years, you would never let me plan your wedding," she says. "I gave up on that dream a long time ago. Yours was going to be a Russian winter theme – the Romanovs."
"Before the firing squad, I assume?" Lorelai jokes.
"Snow white roses, trees with white lights and candles, snow everywhere, you arriving in a silver sleigh with white horses," Emily adds, drifting off.
While Lorelai doesn't end up having that wedding, there is someone who does: Midge (Rachel Brosnahan). In the season 1 finale, she tells her friends that her wedding "had a Russian winter wonderland theme. Everything was white, and there were trees painted like they were covered with snow."
Emily's fraught relationship with Lorelai was a big part of the show, and despite the ways the two let one another down, it's nice to know that somewhere, somehow, Emily got to have the wedding she always dreamed of. How she'd feel about a woman doing raunchy comedy, however? That's another story.
