Fact: The Upper East Side is home to some seriously outrageous real estate. Filled with more old-world charm than Chuck Bass’s burlesque club, these luxurious abodes are packed from floor to ceiling with the kind of opulence we thought existed only on the silver screen. Mosaic marble flooring, original crown moldings, even gold-leafed ceilings — this is the kind of interior extravagance we dream of.
And while affording the monthly maintenance fees alone on one of these inner-city manses would be harder than getting an invite to one of Blair’s infamous “Kiss on the Lips” parties, we take comfort in knowing we can still spend our afternoon getting lost in all the posh prewar possibilities. So to jumpstart your daydreams, we’ve rounded up 10 of the most lavish listings on the luxury market. From a full-floor penthouse in the Plaza Hotel — with a tearoom! — to a limestone mansion at Central Park and Fifth, scroll ahead for a peek inside a few of the most decadent dwellings we’ve ever seen.
