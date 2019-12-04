Your Guide To The Marvelous Maisel Season 3’s New Cast Of Characters

It’s December and you know what that means — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back. Amazon Prime Video’s Emmy-favorite period piece returns on Friday, December 6, for its third season. That means more Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her ever-expanding world of lightning fast comedy.
With that growth comes tons of new characters as Midge embarks on that six-month tour she agreed to at the close of season 2. We already know Sterling K. Brown will be a big part of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s latest adventure as new character Reggie. But, who Reggie is and what he wants is a mystery to many viewers.
Brown isn't the only newcomer heading into Midge’s life. Amazon has already confirmed Gilmore Girls alum Liza Weil is also joining in on the Maisel fun, and her longtime co-star Lauren Graham — aka Lorelai Gilmore — may as well.
Between all these new faces and places Midge is set to encounter, you’re going to need a guide to Maisel season 3’s new cast additions. Keep reading for an in-depth look at those new characters, who is portraying them, and where you’ve seen them before.