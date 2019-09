But it is probably safe to say Graham won’t be playing Lorelai Gilmore, since this is way before her adventures in Stars Hollow. It’s much likelier that Graham will be playing an iconic ‘60s celebrity, or a character inspired by one (much like Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge Maisel was largely inspired by Joan Rivers ). Perhaps Graham will play a groundbreaking comedian such as Elaine May, Jean Carroll, or Phyllis Diller, all sharp character-driven improvisers known for upending traditional gender roles. Or maybe Graham will be a special character in Midge’s life — such as a relative, teacher, or mentor — who pushes our heroine to new heights.