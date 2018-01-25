The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel might be getting just a bit more spectacular thanks to the one-and-only Lauren Graham, whom The Hollywood Reporter writes could potentially land a guest role on the hit Amazon show. The outlet isn't just speculating either; they spoke with the show's creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino recently at the PGA Awards.
"I gotta get my girl Lauren on the show," Sherman-Palladino, who also created and executive produced Gilmore Girls, told THR. "I want to have her on it."
The prospect of seeing Lorelai Gilmore on Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is very exciting, especially since the series already has given a shout-out to the women from Stars Hollow. Plus, it sounds like Sherman-Palladino has already had some hopeful conversations with Graham.
"Lauren wants to be something very specific," she told THR. "She has it all figured out."
The good news is that Sherman-Palladino still has enough time to write in a new character before the series' second season starts shooting in March. Who knows, maybe they could call in Graham's TV daughter Alexis Bledel for a little cameo, too? After all, she's perfectly accustomed to playing characters from the '50s and '60s. Just look to her performance as Peter Campbell's (Vincent Kartheiser) mistress Beth Dawes on Mad Men for proof! (Fun fact: She and Kartheiser met on set and are now married.)
According to Glamour, Mrs. Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) would probably welcome Graham on set with open arms. In a podcast discussion with TV Line, Brosnahan said she reached out to Graham for some pointers on how to best work with Sherman-Palladino and her text-heavy scripts.
"I'm surprised [Graham's] still with us," she said jokingly at the time.
Imagine for a moment their powers combined. Lorelai's wit and supportive nature would be perfect to boost Midge's confidence. Plus, together, these two could write some killer jokes. Here's hoping!
