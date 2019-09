The good news is that Sherman-Palladino still has enough time to write in a new character before the series' second season starts shooting in March. Who knows, maybe they could call in Graham's TV daughter Alexis Bledel for a little cameo, too? After all, she's perfectly accustomed to playing characters from the '50s and '60s. Just look to her performance as Peter Campbell's (Vincent Kartheiser) mistress Beth Dawes on Mad Men for proof! (Fun fact: She and Kartheiser met on set and are now married .)