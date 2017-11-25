It's been exactly one year since Lorelai and Rory Gilmore resurfaced in our lives — did they ever really leave? — with the Netflix reboot of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The four-part series ended with a pregnancy announcement cliffhanger that had many viewers spluttering out their Luke's coffee. And yet, there is still no indication that we'll ever get to the bottom of who fathered Rory's (Alexis Bledel) baby or how Lorelai (Lauren Graham) is going to handle being called "Grammy."
Now a convincing new theory from Hello Giggles suggests that we never will. Though writer Rachel Paige notes that series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has expressed a willingness to return to the Stars Hollow fold, there's been no official announcement from Netflix on renewing the show for a second season. Consider this: A Year in the Life debuted on November 25, 2016, and there's been barely a peep since. The Crown, meanwhile, premiered that same month and is about to return for season 2 and has already been renewed for two additional seasons.
Another fly in the ointment: the fact that, as Hello Giggles has pointed out, the Instagram and Twitter accounts for the show haven't been active since the end of January.
It's also worth noting that many of the series' lead actors are otherwise engaged career-wise. Lauren Graham's currently starring on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Alexis Bledel just won an Emmy for her work on The Handmaid's Tale, Milo Ventimiglia is riding that This Is Us train, Liza Weil is a regular on How to Get Away with Murder, and Melissa McCarthy is, well, Melissa McCarthy.
Sherman-Palladino recently said a second season was "definitely possible," but she too is tied up with a new show (Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). What's more, she's made no secret of ending A Year in the Life with the four words she'd always intended to use to wrap up the Gilmore story. Why add a postscript?
Long story short: It's not looking good. But we'll always have those reruns.
