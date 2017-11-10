Gilmore Girls Star Finalizes Her Divorce

Liza Weil, who portrayed Paris Geller on Gilmore Girls and is currently starring as Bonnie Winterbottom on How To Get Away With Murder, is now officially divorced from actor Paul Adelstein. According to People, a judge signed the pair’s divorce documents on Wednesday of this week.
Weil filed for divorce from Paul Adelstein over a year and a half ago in April 2016. In the divorce filings, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She also stated in the documents that the two had separated in January of 2016. They were married for over nine years before that and have a 7-year-old daughter together.
Both Liza Weil and Paul Adelstein have acted on Shondaland shows. The two have both appeared on Scandal, though their time on that show did not overlap — Weil was only in the first season in 2012, while Adelstein joined the cast in 2013. Adelstein also starred as Dr. Cooper Freedman on Private Practice and even made appearances as Dr. Freedman on a few episodes of Grey's Anatomy, which spawned the spinoff.
Since filing for divorce from Paul Adelstein, Liza Weil has found love in another fellow Shondaland star. This past summer, People reported that Weil was in a relationship with her How To Get Away With Murder co-star Charlie Weber, and that they quietly began dating in the summer of 2016, a few months after she separated from her then-husband. Weber also filed for divorce from his wife in the early months of 2016.
Ironically, Weil's HTGAWM character Bonnie has actually had a complicated romantic storyline with Weber's character Frank. However, their real life relationship seems to be going a lot more smoothly.
