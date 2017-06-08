Lauren Graham Says More Gilmore Girls Would Be Too Risky

After diehard fans spent Thanksgiving day marathoning Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (apologies to all the family members we ignored), we were left with a bit of a cliffhanger. Those final four words we'd been hearing about for years turned out to be the news that Rory's pregnant. Cue all the speculation that more episodes of Gilmore Girls are on the way.
Unfortunately for fans who really want another revival, one key player isn't on board with the idea: Lauren Graham says the prospect of more episodes is too risky.
“Just as an experience, [the revival] was kind of perfect,” Graham told IndieWire. “I always said, while we were doing it, that I couldn’t see more episodes in that form. Five years from now do you have A Very Gilmore Christmas? Maybe, but there’s no reason anymore except enjoyment. And, actually, I think there’s far more risk to continue — you run the risk of disappointing people.”
Although she's best known as the fast-talking, coffee-chugging Lorelai Gilmore, Graham has shifted her focus to writing and producing.
“I kind of got what I wanted out of this, out of being an actor, and now I’m actually just as interested in helping somebody else have that, whether through directing or producing," she explained.
Graham, who has published two books, is busy adapting The Royal We with her Parenthood co-star Mae Whitman. She'll write the screenplay, and earlier this week she also secured the rights to Jennifer E. Smith’s Windfall.
Although this news may come as a disappointment to some, Graham definitely has a point that more episodes would be risky. Although the revival was a fun exercise in nostalgia, A Year in the Life itself was disappointing to many fans, mainly due to Lorelai and Rory's often-reprehensible behavior, a whitewashed cast, and a tasteless body-shaming joke.
Personally, I'm content to watch old episodes on Netflix and remember Rory as she was in high school and college, not as the character who threw a tantrum every time an editor or prospective employer failed to shower her with praise.
