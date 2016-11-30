Lauren Graham Spills Gilmore Girls Secrets In New Memoir

Lauren Graham's new memoir is appropriately titled Talking As Fast As I Can. The actress, who cried her way through the Gilmore Girls revival just like we did, revealed some secrets that will be surprising to even longtime fans of the show. EW has the whole scoop.
For example, did you know that Graham didn't even meet Bledel until both had already been cast in the series? Now, you know. But the pair quickly developed a close bond that was tested during their onscreen fight in the show's sixth season.
“I have to admit I struggled with the Lorelai/Rory separation," Graham writes. "It went on for a while, and Lorelai was so crabby with her for several episodes, not to mention that I missed my favorite scene partner…I remember talking about it with [show creator] Amy [Sherman-Palladino], who felt it was important developmentally that this always-close relationship hit a significant growing pain. Still, I felt bad in scenes where I kept holding a grudge.”
Graham also literally forgot that her character had gotten married. In Paris, no less!
“Christopher and Lorelai get married in Paris. Okay. I have to admit, this seemed so odd to me back then (especially after all that time apart; I just don’t think Lorelai would get married without Rory present) that I somehow managed to completely forget it ever happened.”
We clean forgot about it, too. Weird.
There's tons more available over at EW or even in, you know, the book itself.
