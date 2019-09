DeCarlo adds that the time frame between season 1 and 2 isn't as long as it seems: Midge has only been separated from Joel for about a year, so the emotional growth that could trigger a hairstyle change hasn't exactly hit yet. "If she changes her look, it would have to be in season 3 ," he teases (which, FYI, is in production now, and set to air in December). "By season 2, she's still discovering who and what she is. The dramatic thing about her now is that she looks one way, but sounds another." Still, DeCarlo says, our favorite Jewish comedian from the Upper West Side is evolving — just like the times, as the show's storyline inches closer to the '60s...