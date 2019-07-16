It's TV's turn. The 2019 Emmy nominations are here, and it's a time for all the people out there who can't sit through a movie to rejoice.
It's also a time for people to mourn, since the Emmy Awards, airing September 22 at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST, officially mark the end of Game of Thrones (unless you count the confirmed prequel that is already causing some stir). The eighth season of the series is up for numerous awards, and vigilant fans would be more than happy to see the Stark family sweep. But what about the rest of the shows? One perhaps with less dragons, and even more drama, like Succession (a personal favorite), Handmaid's Tale, and Sharp Objects?
Or ground-breaking shows like FX's Pose and Netflix's When They See Us? Will they find a way to score a few nominations against the fantasy juggernaut, which already boasts 47 Emmy wins?
Check out the biggest shows and names of the past year with the 2019 nominations announcement, led by The Good Place's D’Arcy Carden and Crazy Rich Asians' Ken Jeong, below.
Did your favorite make the cut?
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt's Creek
Veep
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Appelgate in Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep
Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll
Catherine O'Hara in Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Danson in The Good Place
Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader in Barry
Eugene Levy in Schitt's Creek
Anthony Anderson in Black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer in Killing Eve
Viola Davis in How to Get Away with Murder
Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones
Laura Linney in Ozark
Mandy Moore in This Is Us
Sandra Oh in Killing Eve
Robin Wright in House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman in Ozark
Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us
Kit Harington in Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul
Billy Porter in Pose
Milo Ventimiglia in This Is Us
Outstanding Limited Series
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali in True Detective
Benecio del Toro in Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris in Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome in When They See Us
Sam Rockwell Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams in Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette in Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis in When They See Us
Joey King in The Act
Niecy Nash in When They See Us
Michelle Williams in Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
American Ninja Warrior
Top Chef
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Voice
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alfie Allen in Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly in House of Cards
Chris Sullivan in This Is Us
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito in Better Call Saul
Jonathan Banks in Better Call Saul
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie in Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner in Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve
Lena Headey in Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams in Game of Thrones
Julia Garner in Ozark
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Hale in Veep
Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method
Stephen Root in Barry
Tony Shalhoub in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anthony Carrigan in Barry
Henry Winkler in Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Amy Chlumsky in Veep
Marin Hinkle in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon in Saturday Night Live
Olivia Colman in Fleabag
Sarah Goldberg in Barry
Sian Clifford in Fleabag
Betty Gilpin in GLOW
Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
