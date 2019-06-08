Forking Heck! The Good Place Is Going To The Bad Place

Back in April Kristen Bell teased that season 4 of The Good Place would be a game-changer when it came to “life lessons.” And it seems the first lesson it’s giving fans is that all good things must come to an end.
That’s right. Season 4 of The Good Place, coming this fall, will be the final one. Series creator Michael Schur took to Twitter via the show’s official account to share the news about the residents of Neighborhood 12358W going on to glory, but for real this time.
“I began to feel like four seasons — just over 50 episodes — was the right lifespan,” Schur wrote. He also noted that while the series writers toyed with the idea of taking things further, they ultimately opted to end the show on their terms and in a literal good place.
Advertisement
Dear Residents of #TheGoodPlace Neighborhood 12358W... pic.twitter.com/UVsm5x704p— The Good Place (@nbcthegoodplace) June 8, 2019
In hindsight, Bell teased the show would be coming to an end when she told Refinery29 that Schur pitched the entirety of the show’s next chapter to her and caused a “lot of stuff” to swirl in her head. Fortunately, according to the star, the ending is going to be more than worth it.
“It's going to be pretty profound,” Bell said. “It will be the series one day when my kids get older that I'll watch from start to finish with them and just be like, 'Was that enough advice for you?'”
Get ready, because it’s going to be a wild forking (and final!) ride.
Advertisement