In its plethora of great forkin’ jokes, The Good Place always serves up some food for thought. But according to Kristen Bell, the Good Place's upcoming season 4 is going to be a serious game-changer when it comes to "life lessons." That little riddle also came with the promise that the NBC comedy is holding no punches when it comes back this fall and that it will probably make you rethink existence as you know it. Apparently, even more than it already has.