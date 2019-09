McElhenney’s appearance in Westeros got us thinking about the many other celebrities and surprise guests fans may have missed over Game of Thrones ' eight seasons, including the penultimate episode. While Ed Sheeran’s season 7 Lannister soldier gets all the headlines, and hate , other musicians, actors, and GoT insiders have also appeared on the series. Keep reading to find out which ones may have eluded you, down to their episode credit and character name.