In the wake of Game Of Thrones’ season 8 premiere, “Winterfell,” there was a lot for fans to freak out about. The credits changed! Jon Snow (Kit Harington) learned he was really a Targaryen! However, a lot of the buzz around “Winterfell” has been about one blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo: It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator-star Rob McElhenney.
The FXX actor played one of the creepy, silent — and now brutally murdered — members of Euron Greyjoy’s (Pilou Asbæk) fleet. McElhenney also happens to be a longtime friend of GoT creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who have written an episode of Sunny (season 9's “Flowers for Charlie”) and guest-starred in a different one (season 12's “The Gang Goes to a Water Park”).
McElhenney’s appearance in Westeros got us thinking about the many other celebrities and surprise guests fans may have missed over Game of Thrones' eight seasons. While Ed Sheeran’s season 7 Lannister soldier gets all the headlines, and hate, other musicians, actors, and GoT insiders have also appeared on the series. Keep reading to find out which ones may have eluded you, down to their episode credit and character name.
Plus, there are a few brand new details about Sheeran's soldier only the sharpest fans may have heard.