So, That Ed Sheeran Game Of Thrones Cameo Happened

Fans of Ed Sheeran didn't have to wait long to see their favorite troubadour on HBO's epic series, Game of Thrones.
While both the show's crew and Sheeran himself have been hyping his appearance since its announcement earlier this year, nobody could pinpoint exactly when it would happen. Well, it was 39 minutes into the season 7 premiere, as Entertainment Weekly reports.
During the episode, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) rides through a forest and stumbles upon a group of Lannister soldiers enjoying some rabbit. She overhears Sheeran's unnamed character singing, of course, and stops to listen.
"For hands of gold are always cold, but a woman's hands are warm," Sheeran sings as Arya looks on.
"It's a pretty song, I've never heard it before," Arya replies.
"It's a new one," Sheeran says, smiling. Other than the scarlet cape and full set of armor, Sheeran looked just like he does in our world. No complicated makeup, no battle scars, and definitely no magical interference.
Sheeran had already told ET that his short cameo was not an integral part of the show. While the tune was short and sweet, the moment did provide viewers with a very welcome reprieve from scheming, killing, and the usual Game of Thrones fare.
"People will just be like, 'Oh...oh, all right,'" he said to Entertainment Tonight. "It's not an integral part of it, at all. I'm just like, in it."
Showrunners David Benioff mentioned that he had been trying to get Sheeran on the show for a while, but the scheduling never quite worked out. It seems the stars finally aligned, however, and the show's crew managed to orchestrate the cameo — much to the delight of Williams herself, who says she's a huge fan.
