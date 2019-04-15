The last is a bit trickier — there are what appear to be three dragons at various distances and a comet or fireball projecting in front of them. There's a ton to unpack there, as this image comes around the credits' visit to King's Landing, which currently has only dragon bones in its midst. What might bring all three dragons together, away from the North? Is the comet just fire or something else Cersei should soon fear? In short: What is going on?