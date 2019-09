It finally happened. The moment we've all been waiting for arrived and Game of Thrones is back after nearly two years, and some of that time was spent animating a new intro for Game of Thrones Season 8 . While the familiar theme song still plays (it’s forever a bop) and the camera still zooms over a map with important buildings and locations (old and new) that are integral to the seasons' plot popping up, there were not just several new spots edited into the previous seasons' intros. For season 8, the opening credits are completely and totally new. Not only that, but the details that the creators added in could even be considered hints for how Game of Thrones may end . Here's what we're thinking: