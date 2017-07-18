Ed Sheeran's cameo on Game Of Thrones may not have gone the way he expected. Shortly after making his camero during the season 7 premiere, the singer deleted and then quickly revived his Twitter, with all tweets since 2015 deleted. While he has yet to make an official statement why, some fans are speculating that it's because his appearance on Sunday night's Game of Thrones premiere got mixed reviews.
CNN reports that fans noticed his account's absence on Monday night after a full day of the world reacting to his performance. While some people were definitely huge fans of this fun moment on the show, others took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the creators' decision to include the pop singer, which was done as a gift to Maisie Williams.
"I'm forced to listen to ed sheeran songs 67 times a day bc it's the only shit on the radio & now my #Gameofthrones isn't even a safe place," on viewer wrote.
"things i cant forgive GoT for, ranked: 5. killing margery 4. killing oberon 3. red wedding 2. ramsey rape 1. ed sheeran" another added.
While we don't know for sure that Sheeran initially left Twitter for this reason, this would not be the first time bullying has driven the 26-year-old off the platform. This very thing happened earlier this month after he found himself the subject of a lot of internet hate.
"I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it," he told The Sun. "I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that...One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-fuck for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much."
Now, however, it looks like he's back — though we can't say for sure for how long.
