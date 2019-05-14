Hydrox (Never Oreos), 25 Appetizers & A Schvitz: 5 Jewish Women Remember Summer In The Catskills

“When I was a little girl, it was wonderful to get out of the city because we didn’t have air conditioning, and it was cool in the mountains. You had to pack a lot, which I’ve never gotten over, because you changed there at least five times a day. All you did in the Catskills was eat and change your clothes. You changed in the morning, a pair of shorts for breakfast, and then you would put on a bathing suit, and then change again for lunch — but never the same thing you wore to breakfast. In the evening you had to change again to something a little bit more formal. And then if you went to a show, well, you changed again.