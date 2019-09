Been Wondering When You’ve Seen Midge Maisel's New Boyfriend Before?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leaving the city for the Catskills, a mountain range in southeastern New York, is a near inevitable move. The Catskills are home to th e so-called "Borsht Belt," a series of summer resorts that catered to Jewish families and were especially popular from the '20s through the '80s. Benjamin's family and Midge's family have escaped the hot city to the same resort for years. This summer, their mothers are finally successful in getting them to meet.