Rachel Brosnahan Shares Touching Tribute To Her Aunt Kate Spade

Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered. She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with. She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today.

A post shared by Rachel Brosnahan (@rachelbrosnahan) on Jun 6, 2018 at 4:32am PDT