What makes Reggie happy is running things. "Everything goes through me," he tells Susie. "I'm the guard at the gate." Reggie’s known Shy since they were "kids throwing rocks in vacant lots." He's the one who has kept Shy out of trouble so he could make something of himself. Reggie's loyalty to his client runs deep — possibly, too much so, veering into overbearing. "I'll be by his side when he draws his last breath unless I get there first," Reggie tells Susie. "I would lay down my life for him." And with that kind of intense eye-contact, you'd be wise to believe him.