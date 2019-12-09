Warning: Slight spoilers for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 are ahead.
Susie might have some competition in the best manager department. One of the new additions to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 is Sterling K. Brown who plays Shy Baldwin's manager Reggie. From the moment you meet him in episode 2, it's clear Reggie is willing to do whatever it takes to help his musician client get ahead.
Reggie is no-nonsense, which might not fare well for Susie (Alex Borstein) and Midge (Rachel Brosnahan), who is heading out on tour as Shy's opening act. Not Reggie's choice, mind you. These two ladies are definitely prone to shenanigans and Reggie isn't particularly interested in that. "So, you going to be something happy in my life or something unhappy in my life?" Reggie asks in his first sit-down with Susie.
It's then we learn that Lou, who introduced himself to Susie as Shy's manager in the season 3 premiere, is just the "white guy record labels are willing to deal with," according to Reggie. Brown is aware how little diversity the series saw before season 3.
"He's black, which I think is really cool," Brown told Entertainment Tonight when asked about Reggie back in September. "Maisel doesn't tend to get black that often, but when Brown shows up, it gets real Afro-American, which makes me happy!"
What makes Reggie happy is running things. "Everything goes through me," he tells Susie. "I'm the guard at the gate." Reggie’s known Shy since they were "kids throwing rocks in vacant lots." He's the one who has kept Shy out of trouble so he could make something of himself. Reggie's loyalty to his client runs deep — possibly, too much so, veering into overbearing. "I'll be by his side when he draws his last breath unless I get there first," Reggie tells Susie. "I would lay down my life for him." And with that kind of intense eye-contact, you'd be wise to believe him.
But what kind of power does Reggie really have? It's clear he's the adult in the room, a tough guy who doesn't suffer fools. When he walks into the room, everyone is on their best behaviour. He takes things very seriously, scolding reporters for truly asinine questions and yelling at Susie for saying the F-word during Shy's presser.
However, there are rare moments when it's clear Reggie's got jokes like when he chides Shy for not having He's also got some crooning skills of his own. Perhaps, there is more to Reggie than meets the eye. Hopefully, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will get to see more of him in the future.
