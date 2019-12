Miriam got the biggest break of her life at the end of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 2: Shy called Midge up, just like that, and asked her to be the opening act on his new tour. And, just like that, she said yes. Midge met Shy when they were doing a telethon , he saw her set, he knew she didn’t like Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) as much as he didn’t like Sophie Lennon, and that was it. Dreams do come true. This will make or break Midge’s whole career as a comic. But no pressure.