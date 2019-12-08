The Song You Keep Humming From Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Isn’t A Classic — It’s Brand New

Moore and Mizer wrote several songs for season 3, one of which, called “Bottle of Pop,” also appears in the first episode. “A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square” and the song Baldwin sang in Las Vegas in episode 3 “They Say It’s Wonderful” are also original songs written for the show as well as “Almost Like Being In Love” in episode 5. The particularly heartbreaking ballad “No One Has To Know” in episode 6, which sounds like it was made for the show, was in fact made for the show.