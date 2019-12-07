Why You Shouldn’t Feel Sad For Midge After That Mrs. Maisel Ending

The image of Midge and Susie sobbing on the tarmac is an upsetting sight, but it doesn’t capture the full financial repercussions of Midge and Susie’s firing. First and foremost, Midge, feeling confident after some successes and looking to protect her family, has just bought an apartment. She used her contract with Shy as collateral. Now that contract is null and void. Still, Midge has to make those payments on the apartment, which she bought from her ex(ish) father-in-law Moishe (Kevin Pollak). It’s unlikely Moishe is going to go easy on Midge for losing the Shy gig.

