Every Song From The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3, From Soulful Bops To Chinese Pop

Warning: spoilers ahead for season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Nostalgia is the name of the game for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3’s soundtrack, complete with songs from Fred Astaire, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, and Sly & the Family Stone — just to name a few.
What’s new in this season, however, is the series has now incorporated original songs. From Shy Baldwin’s songs to Sterling K. Brown’s take on a classic, the new soundtrack has a mix of old and new music that’s sure to please everyone.
That mix of old and new is a theme that’s built upon on season 3, as the show is focused on the brand new world of being on tour for Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), and also a brand new world of rebellion for her mother Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle). The times are changing, and so are the women of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
The official soundtrack is set for release on December 13, but if you can’t wait to get your hands on it, below is a list of every song in season 3.