"I'll be frank. I work inside of Hollywood; I have for 10 years. I'm also from Los Angeles and the only other place I've spent real time is New York. So inside of that data, I've had this sort of insular experience in some ways," she says, before pointing out her own upbringing by a young single mother, much like Deb. "I understand what it is to be a woman and have to make choices around reproductive health and not feel like you necessarily have options. I understand that from growing up and being around young women that had those problems. I went to a public high school, where friends that I knew were young mothers and trying to get access to childcare. I watched my mom struggle with trying to get access to childcare, and she was raising me and my sister as she had to work three jobs. So there's a lot about Ollie's experience that I understand entirely."