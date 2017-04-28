If your invite to this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner got "lost in the mail" (ours did, too), we have some good news: You get to stay in with Samantha Bee.
That's right. Our favorite late-night host is putting on a wonderfully on-brand ~gala affair~ and special for all of us plebes to watch titled — wait for it — Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner. "Coincidentally" taking place at the exact same time as the real WHCD, she'll be welcoming celebrities and journalists alike (you know, in celebration of the free press).
Here's the fun part: We're providing you with everything you need to host a viewing party for it, so you can watch with your squad from the comfort of your living room or out at your favorite bar. With our handy dandy kit, you'll be able to print out banners to invite your pals over, broadcast it on Facebook and Twitter, and even treat your friends to some cocktails and handwritten roast jokes — a generally fitting combination for coping with our current political climate.
And you can bet the special itself will be filled with plenty of roasts, as well, courtesy of the Full Frontal host's signature sass. So tune in on Saturday, April 29, at 10 p.m. EDT to watch the special in all of its satirical glory on TBS.
Advertisement