Easy Summer No Cook Meals - Salad, Soup, Sandwich

Once summer hits, even the most run-of-the-mill errands and tasks start to seem a lot more daunting. Blame it on the temperature: Attempting to keep cool through the stale subway air and serious lack of breeze above ground zaps a truly strange amount of energy. And when you finally do make it to your apartment, the very last thing you want is to stand in front of a 375-degree oven.
These three recipes, which are equal parts speedy, simple, and refreshing, require nothing of the sort. From a cold soup to a sweet-and-savory salad dressed in Hidden Valley® Greek Yogurt Ranch, your new staples for sweltering days are only a short list of ingredients and 5 to 15 minutes away. As for those aforementioned to-dos? Keep cool and carry on.
Cantaloupe & Cucumber Soup
Serves 2
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
1/2 medium cantaloupe (about 2 1/2 cups when cubed or roughly 2/3 lb)
1 mini cucumber or 1/2 small cucumber
1/4 cup roughly chopped red onion
1/2 tbsp olive oil
1 lime, zest and juice
Salt
Pepper
A few fresh mint leaves (optional)
Instructions
1. Cut melon in half, remove seeds, and scoop out the fruit.
2. Coarsely chop cucumber, and reserve a small piece to use as a garnish.
3. Roughly chop onion.
4. In a blender or food processor, combine cantaloupe, cucumber, onion, olive oil, lime zest, lime juice, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Purée until smooth, about 10 seconds.
5. Season mixture with salt and pepper as desired.
6. Finely chop reserved cucumber and mint leaves. Pour soup into bowls, garnish, and serve immediately, or chill in the fridge overnight before eating.
Wedge Salad With Prosciutto & Stone Fruits
Serves 2
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
1 head iceberg lettuce
2 stone fruits (peaches, nectarines, or plums) of your choice
10 small slices prosciutto
3 tbsp Hidden Valley® Greek Yogurt Ranch
Instructions
1. Trim tough bottom off the iceberg, leaving the core intact. Remove the first few outer leaves. Halve the iceberg through the core, then cut each half into 3 or 4 wedges.
2. Slice fruit.
3. Divide ingredients in half to make two salads. Arrange lettuce wedges, fruit, and prosciutto on two plates and drizzle with dressing. Serve.
Smoked Salmon Club Sandwich
Serves 2
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1 mini cucumber
1/4 small red onion
1 Hass avocado
3 tbsp cream cheese
Salt
Pepper
6 slices bread
3–4 oz smoked salmon
Instructions
1. Thinly slice cucumber, red onion, and avocado. Divide each sliced ingredient into four piles.
2. Spread 1/4 of the cream cheese onto 1 slice of bread. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with 1/4 of the cucumber slices, followed by 1 piece of salmon, 1/4 of the onion slices, and 1/4 of the avocado slices. Top with a second slice of bread, pressing down to secure.
3. To create a double decker, spread 1/4 of the cream cheese on top of the sandwich, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and add another portion of each topping plus a third slice of bread.
4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make a second sandwich.
