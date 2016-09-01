If you were lucky enough to experience — or catch wind of — the funhouse that was our inaugural 29Rooms, we have some good news: It's almost time for round two. And this year, everyone's favorite interactive, decked-out Brooklyn warehouse event is going to be even more epic.
Anyone and everyone are invited, and there's a lot to look forward to. As part of our powered-by-people theme, you'll find 29 individual rooms curated to feature the best in style, culture, and music through live performances, installations, and more — all brought to life in partnership with our favorite collaborators. We're not ones for spoilers, so all we'll say is you might have heard of some of the people that helped us pull it all off — big names like RuPaul, Abbi Jacobson, Tinashe, and Charlotte Simone. You'll also want to keep an eye out for a glow-in-the-dark garden created with Ford, an extraordinary pool developed in partnership with Perrier®, an Ulta Beauty makeup playground, a sidewalk runway designed with Michael Kors, a Fossil room featuring an interactive 3-D mural, and the ultimate Papyrus party palace (complete with GIF booth).
Entrance is free, and we strongly suggest getting there early. Be ready to snap, gram, and use the hashtag #29Rooms so much you might run out of battery.
When: September 9 through 11, from 12 to 8 p.m.
Where: 8 Ingraham Street, Brooklyn, NY
